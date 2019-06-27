|
|
MITCHELL,
LILLIE JOHNSON
~A Centenarian~
Lillie Johnson Mitchell, age 101, Retired Housekeeper, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on June 14, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Center of Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Mitchell was a Member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church where she was also a Member of the Seasoned Saint Organization.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Kevin Thorpe, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park - East. Ms. Mitchell will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Granddaughter, Gelane & Husband, Abe Andrews, 2121 NE 12th Street, Gainesville, FL at 9:45AM.
Those left with precious memories are her daughter - Beatrice Mitchell of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren - Gelane Mitchell Andrews (& Husband, Abe), Eugene Mitchell (& Wife, Rhonda), Ronald Warren and Robin Warren; 20 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grands; 3 sisters; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019