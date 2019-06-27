Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Johnson Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillie Johnson Mitchell Obituary
MITCHELL,
LILLIE JOHNSON
~A Centenarian~
Lillie Johnson Mitchell, age 101, Retired Housekeeper, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on June 14, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Center of Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Mitchell was a Member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church where she was also a Member of the Seasoned Saint Organization.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Kevin Thorpe, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park - East. Ms. Mitchell will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Granddaughter, Gelane & Husband, Abe Andrews, 2121 NE 12th Street, Gainesville, FL at 9:45AM.
Those left with precious memories are her daughter - Beatrice Mitchell of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren - Gelane Mitchell Andrews (& Husband, Abe), Eugene Mitchell (& Wife, Rhonda), Ronald Warren and Robin Warren; 20 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grands; 3 sisters; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now