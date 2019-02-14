Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIE McCRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIE MAE McCRAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LILLIE MAE McCRAY Obituary
McCRAY, LILLIE MAE
Mother Lillie Mae McCray of Williston, Florida passed away on February 4, 2019.
Mother McCray is survived by her daughter; Louise Nixon (Nathaniel).
The Celebration of life for Mother McCray will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12noon at New Hope MBC,21251 NE 40th Pl, Williston, Fl. The Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Mother McCray at 11:15am, 4951 NE 162nd Ct. Williston, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.