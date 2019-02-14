|
McCRAY, LILLIE MAE
Mother Lillie Mae McCray of Williston, Florida passed away on February 4, 2019.
Mother McCray is survived by her daughter; Louise Nixon (Nathaniel).
The Celebration of life for Mother McCray will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12noon at New Hope MBC,21251 NE 40th Pl, Williston, Fl. The Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Mother McCray at 11:15am, 4951 NE 162nd Ct. Williston, Fl.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019