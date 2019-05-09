Home

LILLIE MAE McDONALD

LILLIE MAE McDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, LILLIE MAE
'SISTER'
Lillie Mae McDonald, age 85, Mother & Deaconess of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (Williston, FL), Retired Shands Teaching Hospital Supervisor of Central Supply (22 years), surrendered to the Will of God on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Gainesville surrounded by her family.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Upper Room Church of God in Christ (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Pearlie L. Shelton & Supt Karl D. Anderson are Senior Pastors, with her former Pastor, Apostle Tony B. Perryman, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East. Mother McDonald will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Deacon & Mother McDonald's residence, 707 NE 23rd Street, Gainesville, at 10:00AM.
Mother McDonald was preceded in death by her Sons - John P. Blake, Sr., Harold McDonald and Bernard McDonald.
Precious Memories are left in the hearts of her darling husband (of 66 years) - Deacon Jesse McDonald, Sr.; children - Teretha Ann Young, Genetha Middleton, Lady McDonald, Elder Angel Muhammad, Venus McCray (Reginald), Lawander Togba, Dennis McDonald, Jesse McDonald (Gloria), Vivian Johnson (Charles) and Evetta McDonald Brown (Robert); daughter-in-law - Jeanette Blake; 28 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters - Azie M. Johnson, Carolyn Frazier, Deborah Lamar (Elizabeth R. Baker - deceased); brothers - John Young (Eugene Blake, Ernest Blake, Johnny Blake Jr., Franklin Young and Bobby Young - deceased); brother-in-law - Rev. James C. McDonald (LeCora); sisters-in-law - Marietta Brown, Helen McDonald, Willie M. Young and Dorothy Blake; 7 deceased brothers-in-law; 4 deceased sisters-in-law. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
