WILLIAMS, LILLIE MAE
HENDERSON, 88
Lillie M. Williams transitioned on November 30, 2019. A life long resident of Hawthorne, FL, She's a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL, and served as a Deaconess, sang in the choir, and a member of the Women Missionary Society. Mother Williams retired with 46 years of service in Management with Belk Lindsey Department Store's and is a member of the American Legion Post #230.
Preceded in death by her children, Freddie, and Eleanor 'Kit' Williams-Randall; six brothers, three sisters. Survived by her husband of 69 years, Rev. Joseph Williams; children, Terrell (Elaine) Williams of Hawthorne, Joseph Alvarez (Bonita) Williams Sr., Gainesville, FL, and Sheryl Williams of Hawthorne, who was raised as a daughter; 11 grands, 29 great-grands, and several great-great-grands; 2 sisters, Marzella McDonald and Emma Bell Clayton (Willie), all of Jacksonville, FL; 2 sisters-in law, Mary Erma Strickland and Jettie P. Henderson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing on Friday at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 21505 SE 65 Ave, Hawthorne, FL, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hawthorne High School Auditorium, Rev. Albert Mann, Presiding, Rev. Carl Gadson, Eulogist. Viewing on Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at HHS. No viewing after eulogy. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019