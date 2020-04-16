|
GARDNER,
LILLIE SIMMONS
Ms. Lillie Simmons Gardner, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Big Bend Hospice House (in Tallahassee, FL). She was born May 1, 1943 in Gainesville, Florida to the late Elizabeth Simmons and George Franklin Young, II (Step Mother - the late Lula Mae Young).
Ms. Gardner was a 1960 Graduate of Lincoln High School (of Gainesville, FL) where she was the Homecoming Queen (in 1959) and Miss Lincoln High School (in 1960). Later, Ms. Gardner was a 1971 Graduate of Florida A&M University (of Tallahassee) with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and in 1972, she received her Master's degree from Florida A&M in Guidance and Counseling. During her tenure as an Educator and Counselor, she impacted numerous lives. She was an active Member of Bethel A.M.E. Church (of Tallahassee, FL).
Ms. Gardner is survived by her Daughters - Mrs. LaTonya Taylor-Stevens (Michael - Deceased) and Dr. Tiffany Gardner of Tallahassee, FL; three Half-Brothers - Willie Lee, Prophet George III and Elder Earl; four Half-Sisters - Frankie, Azie, Nancy Dee, Gladys, and Tangy (all of Gainesville, FL); two Grandsons - Earl III and Brent; one Granddaughter - Le'Tisha; two Great Grandsons - Donovan and Le'Mar; And a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and sorrowing Friends.
A Viewing will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 (9:00AM-6:00PM) at Strong & Jones Funeral Home (Tallahassee, FL). Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a Private Family Service.
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Ms. Gardner will be viewed at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home 2:00-7:00PM. The Graveside Service will follow on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Saint John's Cemetery (Fairbanks Community of Gainesville, FL).
Final Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020