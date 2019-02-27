Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
LILLIE WARREN

LILLIE WARREN Obituary
WARREN, LILLIE
Mrs. Lillie Warren, age 97, passed away February 24th, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Warren moved from Oklahoma to Gainesville sixteen years ago, she was a member of St. Paul CME where she was very active and served as a Stewardess, Al's Place and joined a community of seniors at the Senior Recreation Center.
She is survived by her children: Joseph D. Warren, wife Jacqueline, Ronald A. Warren, wife Carmellia, both of Los Angeles, CA, Kenneth B. Warren, wife Elmira, Glenda L. Warren. Both of Gainesville, FL, Regina E. Kelker, husband Charles, Arlington, VA, siblings; Reao Watson, wife Naomi, Doris L. Hill, both of Los Angeles, CA., Oneatha Hawk, Anchorage, AK, Symantha O. Myrick, Detroit, MI, thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
Funeral Service for Mrs. Warren will be held 4:00pm, Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church, Elder Bruce Walden, Pastor, Rev. Cheri Samuel, Officiating . Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Warren will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, and at the Church on Thursday from 3:00pm until the hour of Service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
