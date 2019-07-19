Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, LINDA
YVONNE HARRIS
'LINDA BYRD'
Linda Yvonne Harris Allen, age 65, retired Hotel Custodian, peacefully left this earthly scene on July 10, 2019 in Gainesville at her residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Kevin Lewis delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery (Archer, FL). Mrs. Allen will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Temple on Sunday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Allen's residence 310 NE 19th Street, Gainesville at 10:00AM.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband - Julius B. Allen of Gainesville, FL; sons - Larry Eugene Bradford and Fernando Devonne Bradford and LaWayne Demetris Bradford of Gainesville, FL; step daughter - Cherri Shorona Hall of Birmingham, AL; 14 grands; 12 great grands; sister - Bonita Harris and brothers - Alphonsa Harris, Melvin Harris and Cedric Harris (& Liza) of Jacksonville, FL, Zachary Byrd of Gainesville, FL and Victor Byrd of Pelham, GA; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now