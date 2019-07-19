|
|
ALLEN, LINDA
YVONNE HARRIS
'LINDA BYRD'
Linda Yvonne Harris Allen, age 65, retired Hotel Custodian, peacefully left this earthly scene on July 10, 2019 in Gainesville at her residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Kevin Lewis delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery (Archer, FL). Mrs. Allen will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Temple on Sunday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Allen's residence 310 NE 19th Street, Gainesville at 10:00AM.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband - Julius B. Allen of Gainesville, FL; sons - Larry Eugene Bradford and Fernando Devonne Bradford and LaWayne Demetris Bradford of Gainesville, FL; step daughter - Cherri Shorona Hall of Birmingham, AL; 14 grands; 12 great grands; sister - Bonita Harris and brothers - Alphonsa Harris, Melvin Harris and Cedric Harris (& Liza) of Jacksonville, FL, Zachary Byrd of Gainesville, FL and Victor Byrd of Pelham, GA; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 19 to July 20, 2019