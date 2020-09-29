Linda Anne Ponikvar
Windermere - (1943-2020) Linda Ponikvar, aged 77, of Windermere, Fl., passed away in the early morning hours of September 4, 2020 with a recurring illness.
She was born in Jacksonville, Fl. on June 19, 1943. In 1961 she graduated Miami Norland Senior High School, Miami, FL. 1965-1976 She was married and had two children in Windermere, Fl. In 1976 she moved to Gainesville, Fl. and in 2005 she retired from a job she loved at the Federal Probation Office.
2012-2017 she moved with her daughter to San Juan, Puerto Rico. There she fulfilled her dream of living on the beach. The ocean was always the place where she found serenity.
In 2017 she moved back to Windermere, Fl. so she could be close to her children and grandchildren whom she profoundly adored. She deeply loved all of her family and brought them together with fun and laughter many times. She was generous, enjoyed laughing, adventures of travel, fine dining, beautiful things, and her sweet cat Bella.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley and stepfather Bud Cope, father Emery Thrift, siblings Emery Glynn Thrift, Sheri Wood, and stepbrother Paul Cope. Also by her son Michael and daughter-in-law Melissa Meridith and her daughter Michelle Clevenger. By her grand children Josh Clevenger, Abigail and Alex Meridith. Also by her sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece, nephews and great nephews.
Family and friends miss her deeply and she will always be in their hearts.
There will be a private family Celebration of Her Life, at a later date.
Donations may be made in Linda's name to your favorite charity
in lieu of flowers.