Linda Frances Hayward, PhD

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Linda Frances Hayward, PhD, outstanding mother, adored wife, and accomplished researcher, passed away after courageously fighting breast cancer for over 5 years.

Linda was born July 21, 1958 in Boston, MA to James and Shirley Hayward. She grew up in Los Angeles, CA where her love of science and tennis were formed. She attended the University of California-Santa Cruz, where she was a leading member of the women's tennis team, for her undergraduate studies and the University of Washington for her Master of Science in Kinesiology. She then moved to Chicago, IL to pursue a PhD in Physiology at Northwestern University, which she completed in 1990. During this time, she met and fell in love with Kenneth A. Marx, whom she married in 1989. They started their family in Iowa City, IA, where their two sons, Dagan and Neal, were born.

After completing her post-doctoral training at The University of Iowa, Dr. Hayward became a professor in the Department of Physiological Sciences at the University of Florida. She received tenure and promotion in 2004, becoming only the second woman in her department to do so. Dr. Hayward spent the remainder of her life pursuing her research to better understand relationships between neuronal pathways and cardiac function. Linda retained a joyful curiosity about her research throughout her career, and her passion translated into numerous awards, publications, and praise from those she taught and mentored. She successfully devoted herself in serving as an inspiring and effective role model in all aspects of her life: as a mother and to aspiring students, junior faculty, and women in science. Among her many accomplishments were receiving the Pfizer Award for Veterinary Research Excellence in 2012 and the C.E. Cornelius Young Investigator Award in 2003. She also taught cardiovascular physiology and neuroscience and directed the Florida Veterinary Scholars Program for many years.

Dr. Linda Hayward was a tireless advocate for diversity and equity in all aspects of life. Her adoration of discovery and trying new things flowed to her continued love of tennis, bike riding, art, mystery novels and movies, travel, and dogs. She danced through life with a natural calmness, grace and beauty that was most obvious in the love she had for Ken, Dagan, Neal, and their numerous dogs. Linda's presence enriched their lives every day and exerts itself in ever-unfolding ways. Linda was preceded in death by her parents James ("Rocky") and Shirley, and is survived by her husband Ken, sons Dagan and Neal, sister Jean, brother John and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In light of the current pandemic related restrictions, the family has chosen to delay gathering all interested family and friends to celebrate Linda's life until it is safe to do so. Until then, her family will share the memories and gifts Linda left us with others in smaller, safe groups. In keeping with Linda's love of science and passion for women's rights, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Planned Parenthood in lieu of flowers.



