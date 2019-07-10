|
HODGE, LINDA
Linda Hodge, 66 of Newberry passed away on July 7, 2019. Linda was born on February 17, 1953 in Alachua County. She was a homemaker and former CNA in the home health care field. Linda enjoyed the beach, going to Cedar Key, taking time to read and study the Bible. She was a loving, giving woman who really enjoyed taking care of others. Her real love was her family and spending time with her grandchildren, as that brought her the most enjoyment in life.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Dale Hodge of 25 years, her son Todd Holder, step children Samantha and Dale Jr., her grandchildren, Walker Holder and Carly Holder, numerous step grandchildren, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bronson Road Church 13840 NE 80th Ave. Newberry, FL. A reception will follow the services.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Rd. Newberry, FL (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019