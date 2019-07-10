Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Newberry
22405 West Newberry Road
Newberry, FL 32669
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA HODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA HODGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA HODGE Obituary
HODGE, LINDA
Linda Hodge, 66 of Newberry passed away on July 7, 2019. Linda was born on February 17, 1953 in Alachua County. She was a homemaker and former CNA in the home health care field. Linda enjoyed the beach, going to Cedar Key, taking time to read and study the Bible. She was a loving, giving woman who really enjoyed taking care of others. Her real love was her family and spending time with her grandchildren, as that brought her the most enjoyment in life.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Dale Hodge of 25 years, her son Todd Holder, step children Samantha and Dale Jr., her grandchildren, Walker Holder and Carly Holder, numerous step grandchildren, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bronson Road Church 13840 NE 80th Ave. Newberry, FL. A reception will follow the services.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Rd. Newberry, FL (352) 472-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now