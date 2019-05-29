|
PARRISH, LINDA KAY
Ms. Linda Kay Parrish, age 77, of Lake Butler, FL passed away on May 22, 2019, at Windor Manor Nursing Home in Starke, FL. Linda was born in Ocala, FL on February 7, 1942, to the late Bernard and Jewell Knight. Linda lived in Ocala until moving to Lake Butler in 1975. She started her career in nursing and worked up in the administrative office at Lake Butler Hospital and at the Regional and Medical Center in Lake Butler. Linda was an excellent cook and was devoted to her family, especially the love of her life for 36 years, J.T. Parrish. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who her family will deeply miss. She is preceded in death by her husband J.T. Parrish and brother Armond Knight.
Linda is survived by her sons, Craig Falstreaux (Venessa) and Sam Norris (Lisa) both of Lake Butler, FL; step-son, Jack Parrish (Ayrne) of Helena, MT; daughters, Melody Gaskins and Melanie Howard (John Carl) both of Lake Butler, FL; step-daughter, Terri Parrish of Keystone Heights, FL; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends also survive.
A service to honor Ms. Parrish will be held at New River Baptist Church in Starke, FL, on Saturday, June 1 at 11am. The family will receive friends beginning at 10am. Pastors Terry Blakestler and Tim Dudding to officiate. Interment will be at New River Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home.
386-496-2008.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 29 to May 30, 2019