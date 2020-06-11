FREENEY, LINDA L.

Ms. Linda L. Freeney age 55, passed away June 7th, 2020 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, Gainesville, FL. Ms. Freeney was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1982, and was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant with the Health Care System.

Ms. Freeney is survived by her sons Antonio Bryant, Ray Bryant, Jr., Laseth Bryant, all of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Joe Freeney (Wendy), Tallahassee, FL, Zephaniah Freeney, Patricia Garrison (Willie), Cassandra Kirkland, Joyce Freeney, Joetta Wesley (Paul), Ciceley Freeney, all of Gainesville, FL, Kathi Blocker (James), Tampa, FL, and seven grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Ms. Freeney will be held, 11:00am, Monday, July 15, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Larry darling, officiant, burial will follow immediately after the Committal. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc, 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Ms. Freeney will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm, and on Monday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 10:30am. We are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing, so we ask that you remember to space yourselves and keep your mask covering on. The Funeral Home Staff will have hand sanitizer available for your use during the Service.

