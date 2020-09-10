BURGOYNE, LINDA MARIE (DIMMICK)

In the early morning hours of Sunday, August 30, 2020, Linda Marie (Dimmick) Burgoyne passed away as the result of a long-term illness. Linda was raised in the town of Livonia, New York. After the passing of her parents, she lived with her foster family, to whom she became a beloved daughter and sister until her passing. Linda moved to Gainesville, Florida in the late 70s at the same time as her foster family.

Linda spent much of her adult life as a caregiver, first for her husband, Steve Burgoyne, and then for her grandfather, James Baily. Her caring didn't stop there. Caring would be a definitive trait for the type of person Linda was. Nobody who knew her would ever go without as long as she could help it. Always willing to sacrifice and generous to a fault, Linda will be remembered with great love and affection by all of her family and friends whose lives she made better.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Burgoyne, her parents, William and Ella (Struble) Dimmick, and her foster father Charles Foote. She is survived by her brothers Terry, Denny, Arnold, and Steven as well as their families. She is also survived by her Foster mother Aileen Saddlemire and Mrs. Saddlemire's husband Karl, her foster brothers C Matthew and Kenneth and their families, all of Gainesville, Fl., and many step-children, nieces, neph-ews, and grandchildren through her marriage to Mr. Burgoyne.

Linda led a very private life and per her wishes, there will be no service. Linda's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.

