Linda Marie Walker Davis
DAVIS,
LINDA MARIE WALKER
Linda Marie Walker Davis, Age 71, retired Employee with the State of Florida, daughter of the late George Walker, Sr. and Alma McDonald-Walker, peacefully departed this earthly scene on June 30, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital following an extended illness.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette C. Slater is Pastor, with her Cousin, Reverend Bobby McDonald, delivering Words of Comfort. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Davis' residence, 3625 SE 18th Avenue, Gainesville, FL at 9:30AM.
Left to cherish Linda's memory are her loving and very devoted husband - Levon Davis, Sr. of Gainesville, FL; their children - Rita Tukes (Wendell) of Atlanta, GA, LaVera Davis of Gainesville, FL and Levon Davis, Jr. (Makenna) of Pasadena, CA; siblings - George Walker, Jr. (Iris Duncan) and Gail McCray of Gainesville, FL; Goddaughter - Kwanna Buie of Gainesville, FL; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, uncles, aunts, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We are asking that the COVID-19 Mandates for the State of Florida and Alachua County be followed as we gather for this occasion. No more than 50 Guests - Masks MUST BE worn and Social Distancing guidelines are to be followed. A Live Video Stream of the service will be available on Zoom. Please click/enter the link 'Join Zoom Meeting' and then enter the Meeting ID to enter the Memorial:
https://us02web.zoom.us
/j/5772687587
Meeting ID: 577 268 7587
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
