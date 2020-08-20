BOYKIN, LINDA ROSE

Ms. Linda Rose Boykin age 69, passed away August 11th, 2020 at her home in Alachua, FL. Ms. Boykin was a graduate of Newberry High School, class of 1969, and was employed as a Cook in Food Services. She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Boykin, sister, Shirley Wilkerson, and brother Thirlun Jackson. Ms. Boykin was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

She is survived by her son, Benjeral Boykin, Jr. (Mary), Ocala, FL, siblings, Cevonte Jackson (Elaine), Tampa, FL, Charles Jackson, Newberry, FL, Enderia Jackson, Ocala, FL, Vonnie Daniels (Ernest), Archer, FL, Eddie Jackson, of GA, two grandchildren, Benjamin Boykin, Jr., and Jamari Markham.

Graveside Service for Ms. Boykin will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Newberry Cemetery, Brother Cervonte Jackson, Officiant; Service of Committal will follow immediately after. Arrangement entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Ms. Boykin will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service.

Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday Graveside at 10:30am.

Social distancing and wearing mask are still in effect. Please be aware and follow the order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Staff Member of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc.

