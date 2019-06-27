Home

LINDA SNEED

LINDA SNEED Obituary
SNEED, LINDA
Mrs. Linda Sneed of Hawthorne, Florida peacefully passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Sneed will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00AM from Eden Baptist Church, 2405 SE County Road 219A Hawthorne, FL. Pastor Blevins, Officiating. Place of rest will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery. Public visitation will take place Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:00AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019
