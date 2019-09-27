Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
LINDA SUE GEIGER


1946 - 2019
LINDA SUE GEIGER Obituary
GEIGER, LINDA SUE
Linda Sue Geiger, age 73 of Gainesville, FL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born September 19, 1946 in Rockwood, Tennessee to Ruby Kendrick.
Linda retired from the University Police Department and was a member of the Sampson City Church of God. She loved going to Disney World with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Geiger.
She is survived by her son, Sean and his wife Christina.
A funeral service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street with Pastor Gene Bass officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2119 S.W. 16th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
