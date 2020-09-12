1/
LINDA YVONNE POZDOL
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
POZDOL, LINDA YVONNE GUENTHER
Linda Yvonne Guenther Pozdol, 75, of Gainesville, passed into her heavenly home Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born August 6, 1945 in Memphis, TN to Richard E. and Geraldine Guenther.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert A. Pozdol, her brother Richard Guenther and granddaughter Elizabeth Rogers.
She lived most of her life in Gainesville, Florida and Mundelein, Illinois. She attended Gainesville High School and the University of Florida and spent her career as an accountant. Linda was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church.
Linda is survived by her children Robert C. Rogers (Vikki), David M. Rogers (Tammy), and Jeffrey M. Rogers; brother Dennis Guenther (Jackie); grandchildren Brittany, Alexzandria, Alicia, Tre, Erin, and Matthew; nieces Denise Callahan (Jeff), Dana Kamp (Jeff), Kristy (David) McElhaney, Amanda Guenther-Walden and nephew Adam Guenther.
Linda enjoyed attending her kids and grandchildren's sporting events. When they were younger, she spent her time roller blading, ice skating and swimming with them. She also loved camping, fishing, going to the beach and traveling. Her favorite weekend pastime was watching the Florida Gator football games with family.
Funeral services to be held in Gainesville on September 17th. Details TBD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral service
