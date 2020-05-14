WILSON, LISA ANDRE, 44

Lisa A. Wilson of Jacksonville, FL Transitioned May 7, 2020.

Survived by her mother, Willie Mae Williams (Robert), Gainesville, FL; children, Christopher Wilson, Monique Hill, both of Jacksonville, FL; 3 grandchildren, Emanuel Hooker Jr, Gainesville, FL, Kah'Marrie Brennon, Armani Watson, both of Jacksonville, FL; 2 brothers, Robert Young (Angel), Gainesville, FL, Johnny Wilson Jr., Lake City, FL; 6 sisters, Jennifer Washington, Atlanta, GA, Michelle Wilson, Vanessa Taylor (Brian), Nellie Evans, Renea Williams, Lucille Scott, all of Gainesville, FL; devoted friend, Otis Jones, Jacksonville, FL; and other relatives and friends.

Viewing for Ms. Wilson will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 727 NW 2nd STREET, GAINESVILLE, FL. Burial will be private at a later date.

PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store