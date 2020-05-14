LISA ANDRE WILSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LISA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSON, LISA ANDRE, 44
Lisa A. Wilson of Jacksonville, FL Transitioned May 7, 2020.
Survived by her mother, Willie Mae Williams (Robert), Gainesville, FL; children, Christopher Wilson, Monique Hill, both of Jacksonville, FL; 3 grandchildren, Emanuel Hooker Jr, Gainesville, FL, Kah'Marrie Brennon, Armani Watson, both of Jacksonville, FL; 2 brothers, Robert Young (Angel), Gainesville, FL, Johnny Wilson Jr., Lake City, FL; 6 sisters, Jennifer Washington, Atlanta, GA, Michelle Wilson, Vanessa Taylor (Brian), Nellie Evans, Renea Williams, Lucille Scott, all of Gainesville, FL; devoted friend, Otis Jones, Jacksonville, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Ms. Wilson will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 727 NW 2nd STREET, GAINESVILLE, FL. Burial will be private at a later date.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved