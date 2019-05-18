|
AUSTIN, LLOYD ALFRED
Lloyd Alfred Austin departed this life for his heavenly home on May 15,2019. Lloyd was born September 25,1938, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. He and his wife, Lelia, retired to Trenton, Florida in 1999. He spent his final years at The Atrium in Gainesville, Florida. He was a faithful minister of the Gospel, husband, father, grandfather, and beloved friend to many. All who knew him will remember him most for his quick wit and his teaching of God's Word.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lelia Ann (Lamb) Austin, survived by his two sons, Lindell Austin (Sharla), Aric Austin (Stephanie), and his five grandchildren, Emily, Layton, Skyler, Taylor and Savannah. He is also survived by one brother, Duane Austin, and three sisters, Evelyn Heath, Thelma Norris and Velma (Red) Perryman, all of Southern Illinois.
Lloyd was a faithful minister of the Gospel for 36 years. Prior to ministry, he served four years in the Air Force after which he worked in various trades. He was most proud of his time as an engineer with Manufacturer's Railroad in St. Louis, Missouri. He accepted the call to ministry in 1967. He obtained a Master of Arts in Church Ministries from the Church of God School of Theology in 1989. In his retirement years, he was a college professor teaching religion and ethics classes. His impact has been felt far and wide and no doubt many will greet him in Heaven as a result of his obedience to the Lord.
Lloyd was classic cut up and made people laugh until his last day. He was famous for being skittish about hugs, but handed them out freely as he got closer to his home-going. We rest in the knowledge that his Savior welcomed him with the words, 'Well done my good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.' Matthew 25:21.
Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Living Praise Church of God, Trenton, Florida, at 11 a.m. A viewing will precede the service at 10 a.m.
