More Obituaries for LOIS MESSAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS ALLISON MESSAL

LOIS ALLISON MESSAL Obituary
MESSAL, LOIS ALLISON
Lois Allison Messal, 99, of Gainesville, FL passed into eternal life February 21, 2020 at Haven Hospice. She was born on October 29, 1920 in Cleveland, Ohio to J.V. and Anna Duncan. Lois graduated from Andrew's School for Girls with a degree in retailing. She was renowned for her numerous crafts, excellent seamstress, quilting, and pie-baking.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 71 years, Clifford F. Messal in 2014.
She is survived by her sons, John (Beth) and Richard & Helen (Tucki) Messal, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7pm at Forest Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. A committal service will follow at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice (ET York Hospice Care Center) beyourhaven.org/donate to donate for their compassionate care. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville,
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
