REAVES, LOIS ANN
Lois Ann Reaves passed on the evening of March 3, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the loving wife of John Reaves, who passed in May of last year. Together, they went through life as a team, having married while both serving in the United States Air Force at Mather AFB in Sacramento, CA on February 28, 1952. She was the thread that held the family together and the voice of reason when we needed it the most. She stayed busy with volunteer work, organizing and participating in craft bazaars, was published in numerous craft magazines and always found a way to find the good in situations when it was the most difficult. As a military family, they lived overseas in Alaska and Germany, along with several stateside locations. Lois moved to Gainesville in 1977 upon John's retirement and they spent their years traveling when possible and loving what Gainesville offered when home. Born and raised in Indiana, Florida was home for the past 40 years and it's where she was most happy.
Lois is survived by her 3 children, Terry Chatwin, Tom Reaves, and Tracy Greif; 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. She had a great sense of humor and always managed to make you smile. We love you, mom. For those who wish, please make donations to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019