|
|
IVANKO, LOIS
Lois Ivanko was born June 9, 1941 and passed away on October 8, 2019. She instilled in others love, compassion and forgiveness. She wanted her friends and family to know she had a wonderful life, and that everyone can, but you have to work at it. Happiness is a choice.
Her husband, Russ Ivanko, wrote the following ~
Lois was the love of my life, a wife, best friend and companion of 60 years. A happy, loving, generous, sociable and supportive person whose life touched the souls of our family, friends and acquaintances. An adventurous person who loved to travel with me over-seas, hike the mountains, and enjoy the seashores and springs. A mother of two, grandmother and a great grandmother who we love and miss. We pray that everyone keep her love and spirit in their hearts. She was a treasure and a jewel for me.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida in the Cofrin Pavilion. Reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities at
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_id=008483.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019