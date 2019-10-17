Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida in the Cofrin Pavilion
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS IVANKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS IVANKO


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS IVANKO Obituary
IVANKO, LOIS
Lois Ivanko was born June 9, 1941 and passed away on October 8, 2019. She instilled in others love, compassion and forgiveness. She wanted her friends and family to know she had a wonderful life, and that everyone can, but you have to work at it. Happiness is a choice.
Her husband, Russ Ivanko, wrote the following ~
Lois was the love of my life, a wife, best friend and companion of 60 years. A happy, loving, generous, sociable and supportive person whose life touched the souls of our family, friends and acquaintances. An adventurous person who loved to travel with me over-seas, hike the mountains, and enjoy the seashores and springs. A mother of two, grandmother and a great grandmother who we love and miss. We pray that everyone keep her love and spirit in their hearts. She was a treasure and a jewel for me.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida in the Cofrin Pavilion. Reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities at
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_id=008483.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.