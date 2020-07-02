1/
LOIS R. WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, LOIS R., 95
Lois R. Williams of Gainesville transitioned from this earthly dwelling on June 23, 2020 at Haven Hospice of Gainesville. She was a retired Environmental Services supervisor at Shands Hospital and an active member of Mt. Olive AME Church. She leaves precious memories with her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Loving memories will remain with her devoted caretakers/nieces Lois Johnson, Lisa Shuler, Cherry Lewis, Tawana Lewis and adopted daughter Barbara Williams. The family would like to give a special thanks to her additional caregivers Charles, Ann, Trina and David.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11AM at Newberry Cemetery, Newberry, Florida with Rev. Helen Ford Eulogist. The family will meet at the cemetery at 10:30 AM. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6-8pm at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home located at 24340 Newberry Lane Newberry, Florida 32669. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Thanks for your cooperation in advance.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Booker T Hunt Funeral Home
24340 Newberry Ln
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 472-3244
Thank You.
