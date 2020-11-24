1/1
Lola Acree
1945 - 2020
Lola Acree
Lola Elizabeth (Dampier) Acree, 75, passed away November 22nd, 2020. She was born September 21st, 1945 in Alachua, Florida to Viola (Imler) Million and Ellis B. Dampier.
Lola graduated from Palatka Senior High School in 1963. She moved back to Alachua to take a job with General Electric / Gate Energy /Moltech where she worked for 27 years. After retirement, Lola loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughter. She also enjoyed fishing, music and watching baby calves on the farm.
Lola is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Harold David Acree; daughter, Gina Willis (Della Thompson); son, Charles (Chuck) Willis (Fawn); son, Jon Acree (Michele); granddaughters, Carson Elizabeth Willis, Laura Rene'e McDowall; great-granddaughters, Rylee and Aubree McDowall; brother, Vance Dampier (Cathy); many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and sister, Viola Emogene (Dampier) Viers.
Lola was loved deeply and she will be missed.
Graveside Service at 11am on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Vance Dampier, her brother, officiating. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
