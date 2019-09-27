Home

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church
4000 NW 53rd Ave
Gainesville, FL
LOLA SHELTON
LOLA L. SHELTON

LOLA L. SHELTON Obituary
SHELTON, LOLA L.
Lola L. Shelton, age 79, of Gainesville, Florida passed, surrounded by her family, on September 21, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
She was a native of Miami, Florida and a graduate of Miami Edison High School. Before moving to Gainesville in 1974, she and her sisters enjoyed playing tennis together.
Until her retirement, Lola was employed at the University of Florida Foundation and Alumni Affairs.
After she met her husband, Mack Shelton, they found great pleasure in traveling and spending time with family. Lola was a descendent of the early pioneer family of George and Una Bunnell, Marine Engineers who constructed sea walls, etc. during the Carl Fisher era.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Leroy; her mother, Freda Leroy; two: sisters: Freda Leroy Fox, and Una Leroy Wood.
Precious memories are being cherished by her loving husband, of thirty years, Mack Shelton; two daughters: Linda Wegerif Blackmon (Reginald); Elizabeth Wegerif Reed (Dale); stepson, Joe Shelton (Sara); grandchildren: D.J. Reed (Haley); Alex Reed; and Garrett Mayer Littleton (Dustin); great grandchildren, Harper Littleton and Asher Reed; sister, Susan Parkhurst; brother, Leon Leroy, Jr.; several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 28, 2019 at the Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 4000 NW 53rd Ave., Gainesville, FL 32653.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.

I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
~ Author unknown

Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 352-376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
