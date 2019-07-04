|
SIMMONS, LOLA MAE
Mrs. Lola Mae Simmons of Newberry, FL. formerly of Fairbanks, FL. peacefully surrendered to the will of God Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Simmons will take place Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00AM from DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. Rev Kenyatta Feathers Pastor; Rev. Richard Harrison, officiating. Place of eternal rest will follow at St. John Cemetery Fairbanks. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Mortuary from 10:00AM-2:00PM, and at the DR Williams Fellowship Hall from 4:00PM-6:00PM where the family will receive friends. She leaves to cherish her precious memories a host of Children, grandchildren, Great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Fellowship Hall at 10:15AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019