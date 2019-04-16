|
|
BRIDGES III,
LONNIE AARON
Mr. Lonnie Aaron Bridges III of Morriston, FL passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 69.
Born in Brooksville, FL he came to Morriston 44 years ago. He was a lineman for Bell South AT&T Company for several years. He attended the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints in Williston located on N. Main Street. He was a member of the Fiber Factory Hunting Club and his hobbies were hunting, fishing, gardening, farming, but his top priority was his family and grandchildren.
Lonnie is survived by his wife Lydia of 44 years; 2 sons Beau Bridges and Samuel (Rachael) Bridges; 1 daughter, Maycie Bridges; 1 brother, Max (Lori) Bridges; 1 sister, Beverly Sechrist and 6 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Williston, FL with Bishop Geoffrey DeShazer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Morriston under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Team Paige at 6291 SE 175th Ct., Morriston, FL 32668.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019