LONNIE B. CAINE
CAINE, LONNIE B.
Mr. Lonnie B. Caine age 75, passed away June 6th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Caine moved from Raiford, FL to Alachua, FL where he became a member of Old Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church; he served on the Deacon Board and was a former Choir member. He was employed with the University of Florida as a Heavy Equipment Operator until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Veronica Caine.
Mr. Caine is survived by his wife, Dorothy Caine, Alachua, FL, children, Minister Carlos Caine (Dody), Bushnell, FL, Veron Caine (Latisha), Loretta Caine Jacobs (Rob), Andrea Caine (Bobby), all of Gainesville, FL, eighteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Caine will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Old Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jerry Washington, Eulogist; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. We ask that everyone is aware of the social distancing order stating indoor activities must conform to the twenty-five percent occupancy rate. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Caine will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 12th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Caine, 15602 N.W. 149th Terrace, Alachua, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
JUN
13
Reposing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Old Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Old Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
