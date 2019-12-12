|
HARVEY JR., LONNIE
(1952-2019)
Lonnie Harvey Jr., 67, of Alachua, FL. peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Lonnie leaves his memories to be cherished by his loving family; His wife, Linda Harvey. Five children: Lonnie Harvey, Byron Harvey, Devon Walker, Greg Harvey, and Andra Harvey. Four siblings: Darleen Sawyer, Denna Brown, Charles Harvey, and Ronnie Harvey. Sixteen grandchildren. Six Sister in Laws and Three Brother in laws. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Jerusalem Church of God by Faith (1230 NE 156th Ave Gainesville, Florida 32609) at 11:00 am. Viewing will be on Friday at the funeral home from 3-7pm in The Clarence Williams III Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to service at the church. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Funeral home on Friday, December 13, 2019 between the hours of 9am-4pm.
