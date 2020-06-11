LONNIE SMITH
SMITH, LONNIE
Lonnie Smith, 73, of Cross City passed away on June 02, 2020 in Killeen, Texas.
The Graveside service of Remembrance will be held on June 13, 2020, 11:00 am, Eugene memorial cemetery, Cross City, Florida. The final arrangements are entrusted to D Williams Mortuary service (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

