SMITH, LONNIE
Lonnie Smith, 73, of Cross City passed away on June 02, 2020 in Killeen, Texas.
The Graveside service of Remembrance will be held on June 13, 2020, 11:00 am, Eugene memorial cemetery, Cross City, Florida. The final arrangements are entrusted to D Williams Mortuary service (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL)
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.