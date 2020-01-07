|
|
DERRY, LOREN PAUL
Loren Paul Derry (Paul) of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 88. Paul was born on March 24, 1931 in Athens, Illinois to Erle Alden Derry and Mildred Kraeber Derry. He was predeceased by his wife Jean Derry, brother David Carol Derry, and sisters Frances Marie Hester and Ruth Evelyn Majesky.
Paul proudly served in the United States Navy, U.S. Sixth Fleet (1951-1955). He was assigned to the 73rd Fighter Squadron (VF-73) and served on the aircraft carriers USS Tarawa, USS Midway, and the USS Randolph. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the European Occupation Medal.
When honorably discharged to the Naval Reserve (YN2), he began his career as a purchasing agent for Owens Illinois in Streator, Illinois. He met and married Jean and happily accepted her two children as his own. They moved several times later in his career with Owens, enjoying many years in both Mansfield, Massachusettes, and Huntington, West Virginia.
They loved to golf together, and they had their clubs with them everywhere they traveled. When Paul retired, they moved to Gainesville, where they lived many happy years at their home in Turkey Creek and loved golfing with their friends. Being close to two of their grandchildren in Gainesville was an added bonus. Paul also loved to go on long walks in Turkey Creek, and always had dog treats in his pocket to share with his canine buddies that would come out to meet him along the way.
He is survived by his sisters, Audrey Joan Pearcy and Alma Eileen Tomlin (Richard), his children, Carla Palanos and Craig Tapley (Trish), grandchildren Amy Palanos Bryan (Dan), Mark Palanos (Nicole), Matt Palanos (Gwen), Scott Palanos (Kari), Kirk Tapley and Kyle Tapley, and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at North Florida Rehabilitation and Specialty Care for their kindness, helpfulness, and loving care over the last several years. We would also like to thank Haven Hospice for all their support.
In accordance with his wishes, no formal memorial service will be held.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020