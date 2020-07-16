THOMAS,LORENA DOROTHYLorena Dorothy Thomas, 79 of Gainesville, FL went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family, praying and singing her favorite hymns.Born on July 31, 1940 she was the only child of Morris and Ethel Cox. Growing up she was often seen in her Father's Grocery Store downtown enjoying Coca-Cola's, earning her nickname Coke. When she married the love of her life, Eugene Thomas, she wanted a large family and they had five children. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved celebrating their birthdays, volunteering at school for field trips and class events. She delighted in planning and decorating Weddings, Bridal and Baby Showers and was a perfectionist at it. She was avid about photographing everything. It seemed as though she had a camera attached to her hand at all times. She enjoyed landscaping, planting beautiful flowers and decorating her home. Everything was especially beautiful during the holidays.After she was married she worked at the Diana Shop downtown and Mother Goose Nursery. She and her husband were members of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Gainesville and were involved in teaching and directing Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of the Church Choir. She had a voice of an Angel and loved singing to all her grand babies. She was a very devoted grandmother always ready and eager to baby-sit when called upon. What she treasured the most was spending time with her family, and was so proud of all her grandchildren. She was a loving, caring person and a joy to be around. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 50 years Eugene Thomas. She is survived by her five children, Ronnie (Debbie) Thomas of Deland FL, Gina (John) DuBose of Newberry FL, Rennie (Karen) Thomas of Gainesville FL, Darrell (Angela) Thomas of Palm Coast FL and Darren (Donna) Thomas of Gainesville FL, 14 grandchildren, Elaina, Justin, Brittani, Tiffani, Kayla, Erica, Colton, Cheyanne, Dalton, Lance, Zachary, Darren, Darrell and Cameron, and eight great-grandchildren, Adrian, Mariah, Auriana, Lyla, Meara, Ellie, Noah and Gunnar, Brother-in-laws Wade Jr. (Peggy) Thomas, Charles (Myra) Thomas and sister-in-law Sandra (Donald) Tyre.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Orange Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street Gainesville, Florida (352) 376-5361