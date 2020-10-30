1/1
Loretta Gay Kotzman
1951 - 2020
Frontenac - Loretta Gay Kotzman, 69, of Frontenac, KS, passed away at 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Pittsburg Care and Rehab Center.
She was born June 2, 1951, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Herman (Jake) and Margaret (Reaves) Weber.
She married Darrell Orender in 1971. They later divorced. Together they loved to square dance and were active in the Mirza Shrine Temple. In November of 1999 she was united in marriage to Robert W. Kotzman. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2004.
Mrs. Kotzman worked for numerous local doctor offices as a receptionist before her retirement.
She was a lifelong member and very active in the St. John Lutheran Church, Pittsburg. She was also past President of the Daughters of the Nile.
Mrs. Kotzman is survived by one step son, Andy Kotzman, his wife and their two children, one brother, Jerry D. Weber of St. Joe, MO, one sister, Donna Brown of Mulberry, KS, and her beloved dog, Bella.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Herman Jr. and Tony Weber and one sister, Karen Sue.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the St. John Lutheran Church, Pittsburg. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
