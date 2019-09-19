|
MORRISON, LORETTA
Loretta Morrison, age 56, a Native of Miami, Florida who lived to Gainesville, the Daughter of the late Leroy & Thelma Lawson Morrison, entered into the loving arms of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on September 8, 2019 at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
Loretta was a Member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend R. J. Hines, delivering the Eulogy.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son - Horace McKelvin III (& Dwighnisha) of Orlando, FL; daughter - Tammy Morrison of Gainesville, FL; brother - Lorenzo Morrison of Miami, FL (Leroy Morrison, Jr. - deceased); (sister - Lilac Morrison - deceased); 7 grandchildren; uncles - Willie Allen Jr. and Isaac Morrison of Miami, FL; aunts - Marva Quarterman (& Henry) of Gainesville, FL, Hazel Morrison and Theresa Pope of Miami, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.
