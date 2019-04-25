|
FLEMMINGS, LORINE B.
Ms. Lorine B. Flemmings age 71, passed away April 14, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Flemmings was a member of Destiny Community Church, Newberry, FL, and was employed with the Alachua County School Board as a Bus Aide.
She is survived by her husband; William Flemmings, High Springs, FL, children; Gean Eagle, Jr. (Carolyn), Ernest Jasper (Cathy), both of Gainesville, FL, John Eagle (Michelle), Brooker, Chester Wormack (Sabrina), Ocklawaha, FL, Drucilla Henry (Charles), Erma Stevenson (Bruce), both of Newberry, FL, Juanita Taylor, Jacksonville, FL, sisters; Juanita Watson, Newberry, FL, Elizabeth Veal, AL, forty-nine grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Flemmings will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Pastor Walter Patrick, officiating; burial will follow in Newberry Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Flemmings will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her sister; Ms. Juanita Watson, 25048 N.W. 7th Avenue, Newberry, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019