LORINE HENDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LORINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSON, LORINE, 91
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Lorine Henderson entered into her Heavenly Home after an extended illness. She served faithfully at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL for many years and retired as a cook from Eastside High School. She was preceded in death by a son, Cecil Hamm Jr. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, loving and devoted son, Charles Henderson, Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Rahim Henderson, Amanda Henderson both of Gainesville, FL Audrey Henderson, Lynchburg, VA and Cecillia Hamm Leffew, San Diago, CA; six great grandchildren; and other loving relatives and friends.
Viewing for Ms. Lorine Henderson will be held at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 727 NW 2nd STREET, GAINESVILLE, FL, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. - 12 noon with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12 noon. Rev. Destin L. Williams is officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved