HENDERSON, LORINE, 91
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Lorine Henderson entered into her Heavenly Home after an extended illness. She served faithfully at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL for many years and retired as a cook from Eastside High School. She was preceded in death by a son, Cecil Hamm Jr. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, loving and devoted son, Charles Henderson, Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Rahim Henderson, Amanda Henderson both of Gainesville, FL Audrey Henderson, Lynchburg, VA and Cecillia Hamm Leffew, San Diago, CA; six great grandchildren; and other loving relatives and friends.
Viewing for Ms. Lorine Henderson will be held at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 727 NW 2nd STREET, GAINESVILLE, FL, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. - 12 noon with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12 noon. Rev. Destin L. Williams is officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020.