WESLEY, LORINE
Ms. Lorine Wesley age 88, passed away May 22, 2019 at her home in Gainesville, FL. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she served as a member of Choir #2, and with the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Wesley was employed with the Florida Farm Bureau as a concierge, until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her son Calvin Martin, Sr.
She is survived by her children; Kennith Martin (Christine), Paul Wesley (Joetta), Walter Wesley, all of Gainesville, FL Sherman Martin (Selya), Staten Island, NY, twenty-one grandchildren, and forty-eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Wesley will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Frazier, Pastor, Rev. Carol Rogers, officiating; burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery, Live Oak, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Wesley will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Wesley's son, and daughter-in-law, Mr. Kennith and Christine Martin, 737 N.W. 3rd Street, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019