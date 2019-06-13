|
|
BATTLES-TAYLOR, LOUELLA
(1945-2019)
Louella Taylor, 73, of Cross City, Fl. passed away on June 3, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center surrounded by her love ones. She leaves her children to cherish her memories, Eddie Taylor Jr., Anna Scott, Laura Taylor, and Shanita Hatten, Special Grand-daughter that she raised as her own, Myeisha Taylor, two sisters, Olivia Carroway and Debra Williams, three brothers, Sammie Williams, Andrew Timmons, and Terry Massey, 29 grandchildren, 45 great-grands, and 2 great-great-grands. Service of Love will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 15, 2019 at The Pentecostal Holiness Church (131 Southeast 266th Street Cross City, FL 32628) Viewing will be one-hour prior to the service. Floral Arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary between the hours of 10a.m. - 5p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608).
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E./ Co-owner
Alphonso Williams
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019