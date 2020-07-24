RUNYON III,LOUIS AUBREYLouis Aubrey Runyon III was born On May 10, 1949, in Pikeville, Kentucky to Louis Runyon Jr and Madge Hylton. He lived the country life between their house in town, and his Grandparents farm, with his brothers James & John, and his sister, Paige. They moved to Gainesville, Florida when he was 14, and he graduated from Gainesville High. Lou joined the Navy, and spent his first few years serving on ships protecting his country and seeing the world. While at port in Norfolk, Virginia, he met & married Kathy Green. They moved to her hometown of Kingsport, Tennessee, to raise their sons, Chad & Christopher, but chose to part a few years later. Lou's last deployment was to Great Lakes Naval Training Center in North Chicago, Illinois, as an Instructor. He taught there for several of his 12 years in the Navy, and then as a civilian. Lou met and married Susan Topel in 1975, and have been together ever since. In 1989, they moved back to the country life on 5-1/2 acres outside of Archer, Florida, with their sons, Eric and Shaun. Lou worked at the School Board of Alachua County's Audio Visual Department. He loved working on the various pieces of equipment at all the schools, and was never happier than when he was tinkering on some piece of equipment back at the shop. This was his last job, as he suffered a handicapping stroke that made him unable to work with his hands. He'd had a major stroke when he was 34, and also a series of smaller strokes & seizures throughout his life which he'd fought with strength and grit. In 1997, he found renewed purpose when he joined the F.O.E., a charitable organization, where he was an active member and officer of Eagles Landing Aerie #4385. He was very proud of his friendships & service there. Earlier this year, Lou was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer and was under Hospice Care at home. His body was weak, but his love of family was strong. Lou passed away peacefully on Easter morning April 12, 2020. God took a special man home, on a special day.Lou is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan, his brothers James (Ruth), John (Jayne), and his sister, Paige (Guy) Hale, all four sons Chad (Keila), Christopher (Teresa), Eric (Christine), and Shaun. He was proud of all of his sons and his 6 grandchildren Adam & Seth (Chad), Christopher & Dillon (Christopher), Breanna (Eric), and Michael (Shaun). Honey, Brother, Dad, Poppy, and Friend, we will all miss our Navy man.A Memorial Ceremony will be held on July 26th, from 1-4pm at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #4385, Eagles Landing, 7118 W University Ave. Gainesville, FL 32607 (352-332-4454).