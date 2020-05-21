JACOBS, LOUIS
Louis Jacobs, age 76, son of the late Joe & Alma Hall-Jacobs & Retired Kitchen Assistant with Alachua General Hospital, peacefully left this earthly scene on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, during a brief stay at Haven Hospice/E.T. York Care Center.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Thomas Fields delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Jacobs will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Saturday during the Service with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Brother, Deacon Joe Jacobs Jr. (& Yvonne), 2860 SE 21st Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:30AM.
Loving Memories will remain with his brothers - Deacon Joe Jacobs, Jr. (& Yvonne), Charles Hollis, Paul Hollis and Melvin Hollis; sisters - Cherry Brown, Pauline Hollis, and Willie Mae Hollis; Aunt - Marie Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020.