JACOBS, LOUIS

Louis Jacobs, age 76, son of the late Joe & Alma Hall-Jacobs & Retired Kitchen Assistant with Alachua General Hospital, peacefully left this earthly scene on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, during a brief stay at Haven Hospice/E.T. York Care Center.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Thomas Fields delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Jacobs will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Saturday during the Service with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Brother, Deacon Joe Jacobs Jr. (& Yvonne), 2860 SE 21st Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:30AM.

Loving Memories will remain with his brothers - Deacon Joe Jacobs, Jr. (& Yvonne), Charles Hollis, Paul Hollis and Melvin Hollis; sisters - Cherry Brown, Pauline Hollis, and Willie Mae Hollis; Aunt - Marie Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8TH St

Gainesville, FL



