LOUIS LEE Sr. Obituary
LEE, SR., LOUIS
Mr. Louis Lee, Sr., age 92, passed away December 16, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. He was a graduate of ACT and attended Santa Fe Community
College. Mr. Lee served in the United States Army and was employed as a Truck Driver.
Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Kara Lee, Tampa, FL, children; Louis Lee, Jr., Gail Y. Villarrial (George G. Cockhren), Genora Dennis, Michelle Lee Sterling, all of Gainesville, FL, Michael Lee Johnson, Norfolk, VA, Ryan D. Fink, Middleburg, FL, siblings; Mark Lee, Gainesville, FL, Cordelle Lee, Hollywood, FL, twenty-two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Lee will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Days Spring Baptist Church, Rev. Marie Herring, Pastor, Rev. Marcia Mobley, Officiant; burial will follow in Ft. Call Cemetery, Lake Butler, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Lee will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church at 10:30am.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
