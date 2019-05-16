|
JOHNSON, LOUIS LEE
Louis Lee Johnson, age 85, Retired Security Guard, a formerly ordained Deacon, expired on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
Funeral Services will be held 10:30AM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Michael A. Frazier Sr. is Pastor with his daughter, Minister Cleo Holloway, delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Johnson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Johnson's residence, 1030 SE 18th Terrace, Gainesville, at 9:30AM. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Endearing Memories will remain with his wife - Derlene Williams Johnson of Gainesville, FL; sons - Ronnie Fullwood (& Linda), Curtis Johnson (& Tracey), Carnell Johnson, Alphonso Johnson, Lathereo Johnson Sr. (& Denise); daughters - Min. Cleo Holloway (& Victor), Debbie Craig, Sandra Broussard (& Roderick), Min. Sherrie McCray (& Kelvin) and Linda Johnson; 25 grands; 23 great grands; brother - Harry Johnson, Jr. (& Barbara); sisters - Mary Williams and Martha Yearling; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019