Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
Interment
Following Services
Forest Grove Cemetery
LOUIS NELSON ERGLE


1926 - 2020
LOUIS NELSON ERGLE Obituary
ERGLE, LOUIS NELSON
Louis Nelson Ergle, 93, formally of Gainesville, FL passed away in Keystone Heights, FL January 15, 2020.
Mr. Ergle was born on October 10, 1926 to the late W.H. Sr. and Missouri Long Ergle in Island Grove, FL, and had spent most of his life in Alachua County. He served during World War II in the United States Army as a firefighter and a sharp shooter. He worked for nearly 30 yrs. at the College of Vet. Med. at the Univ. of Florida. He was a previous member of Forest Grove BC, Parkview BC and most recently in the community of believers at CrossPoint Church of Melrose. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and working in the yard.
Mr. Ergle is survived by his son Rick & Sandy Ergle; his grandchildren Brittany & Trip Roberts, Phillip & Brittany Ergle, Joshua Ergle and Tabitha & Jose Alvarado; and his one great-grandchild Levi Jacob Roberts. Louis is also survived by his brother Norman Ergle; his sisters, Marie Crosby and Diane (Paul) Hadsock; and many other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jean Bell Ergle, his father and mother, and 7 siblings.
Funeral services for Mr. Ergle will be held at 11:00am Tues., Jan. 21, 2020 at the Parkview Baptist Church in Gainesville, with Rev. Rick Ergle and Rev. Greg MaGruder officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to the Mission Scholarship Fund at CrossPoint Church, Melrose.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
