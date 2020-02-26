|
|
SENESAC, LOUISE F.
Louise Frances Senesac died peacefully on February 14, 2020 of natural causes. Born 99 years ago in New Bedford, Massachusetts on July 16, 1920 to Frances Vetorino and Frederick Salles, she was a lifelong communicant of the Catholic Church. She graduated from New Bedford High School in 1938 and attended Lasell College in Newton, Mass. She married her high school sweetheart, Archibald E. Senesac, MD in 1945. She and Archie settled in South Dartmouth, Mass. and raised five children. She was an avid tennis player and continued to play as a senior until arthritis forced her to give it up. She and Archie enjoyed travelling. When the children were young, they undertook a monthlong trip to visit family in Montana. Louise kept her cool while wrangling five kids in a station wagon and small trailer. In the early years, Louise and Archie would often attend antique auctions looking for the neglected gems that Archie would skillfully restore until their house was filled with beautiful furniture and artifacts. They also shared a love of gardening and restoring their old farm property to it a semblance of its original beauty. Louise was a multi-talented artist and crafter. Among her many talents were needlepoint, sewing and knitting. She enjoyed knitting sweaters for her six grandchildren. Her talent really shown through in her painting. She painted throughout her life whenever time allowed. The oils and watercolors she left her family are treasured keepsakes. After Archie retired, they lived mostly in South Dartmouth. In the summer they enjoyed going fishing in the boat on their beloved Buzzards Bay. They spent winters in Florida for several years until moving permanently to Gainesville in 2006 as charter residents of the Oak Hammock at the University of Florida community.
Louise always enjoyed a good joke - the cornier the better! She maintained her sharp wit throughout her life and was ever ready with an amusing comeback. She is survived by four children: Peter Senesac, Nina Hunt (James), Bob Senesac (Claudia) and Andy Senesac (Anne). She is survived by five grandchildren, Nina Crowley, Hanna Senesac, Emily Senesac, Nicholas Birch and Lucy Senesac, three step grandchildren: Raymond C. Hunt, Annie Hunt and Beth Hunt, and two great-grandchildren, Andie Crowley and Rowan Wahl. She was predeceased by Archie and her daughter Leslie Senesac (Peter Birch) and granddaughter Ashley Senesac.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020