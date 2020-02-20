Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE HIGHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE K. HIGHMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE K. HIGHMAN Obituary
HIGHMAN, LOUISE K.
Mrs. Louise K. Highman, age 89, passed away February 5th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Highman moved from Ft. Pierce over thirty years ago; she became a member of Emanuel Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board and was President of the Prayer Band.
She is survived by her son, Emanuel Kleckley (Nellie), Gainesville, FL, son of the heart; Ohara Stockton, Ft. Pierce, FL, siblings: Bobbie Lee Kleckley (Eula), Timothy Kleckley (Irene), Willie R. Kleckley, all of Ft. Pierce, FL, Oscar Kleckley, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Horace Kleckley (Francis), Miami, FL, Lizzie K. Howard, Christine Vinson, both of Gainesville, FL, granddaughters, Sonja Bennett whom she raised, Jacqueline Jacobs, Stephanie Jacobs, great grandchildren, Deasha Jacobs, DeSaria Sermons (Rashawn), Dwayne Williams, Eric Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, Jessica Jacobs, Jonathan Jacobs, Cianni Jacobs, and four great, great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Highman will be held 11:00am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Emanuel Baptist Church, Rev. Keith Smith, Eulogist; burial will follow in Church of God By Faith Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Highman will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Christine Vinson, 307 S.E. 44th Street, Gainesville, FL, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -