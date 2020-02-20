|
HIGHMAN, LOUISE K.
Mrs. Louise K. Highman, age 89, passed away February 5th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Highman moved from Ft. Pierce over thirty years ago; she became a member of Emanuel Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board and was President of the Prayer Band.
She is survived by her son, Emanuel Kleckley (Nellie), Gainesville, FL, son of the heart; Ohara Stockton, Ft. Pierce, FL, siblings: Bobbie Lee Kleckley (Eula), Timothy Kleckley (Irene), Willie R. Kleckley, all of Ft. Pierce, FL, Oscar Kleckley, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Horace Kleckley (Francis), Miami, FL, Lizzie K. Howard, Christine Vinson, both of Gainesville, FL, granddaughters, Sonja Bennett whom she raised, Jacqueline Jacobs, Stephanie Jacobs, great grandchildren, Deasha Jacobs, DeSaria Sermons (Rashawn), Dwayne Williams, Eric Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, Jessica Jacobs, Jonathan Jacobs, Cianni Jacobs, and four great, great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Highman will be held 11:00am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Emanuel Baptist Church, Rev. Keith Smith, Eulogist; burial will follow in Church of God By Faith Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Highman will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Christine Vinson, 307 S.E. 44th Street, Gainesville, FL, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020