WILSON, LOUISE PEARLIE
Louise Pearlie Wilson, age 96, A Native of Waldo, Florida, Daughter of the late Arthur & Elizabeth Wilson, Retired Cottage Parent Supervisor/ Tacachale, surrendered to the Will of God on March 21, 2019 at Haven Hospice (Gainesville, FL).
Ms. Wilson was a Member of Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church (Reverend James W. Ramsey/ Pastor).
The Homegoing Services will be held 2:30PM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church (Waldo, FL). Ms. Wilson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her daughter, Chanita, 14944 NE 139th Terrace, Waldo, FL at 2:00PM.
Those left to cherish fond memories are her sons - Leon Brookins (& Yvonne) and Dennis Banks (& Emma); daughter - Chanita Hopkins Ross; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grands; adopted son - Larry O'Neal; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019