Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of God by Faith
Gainesville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God by Faith
Gainesville, FL
Louise Wilson Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS,
LOUISE WILSON
Louise Wilson Williams, age 87, A Native of Bridgeboro, Georgia who moved to Gainesville in 1990 & Wife of the late Sonnie Williams, entered into eternal rest on June 25, 2019.
She was a Member of Church of God by Faith where she was a Mother of the Church.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Church of God by Faith (Gainesville, FL) with the Pastor, Elder Dr. Erta Livingston Jr., delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park - East. Mother Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mother Williams' residence, 4912 NE 4th Place, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Left with precious memories are her Daughter - Carolyn Johnson of Huntington, Long Island, NY; (Daughter - Mary Williams Morris and Sons - Reverend Larry Williams (former Pastor of Shiloh C.M.E. Church of Lisman, AL) and Reverend Robert Williams (former Pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church of Gainesville, FL) preceded her in death); Daughters-In-Law - Gloria Williams of Sunny South, AL and Shirley Filer-Williams of Gainesville, FL); Brother-In-Law - Amos Brown of Orlando, FL; 12 Grands; Great Grands; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019
